VP Mike Pence Will Get Covid Vaccine Friday, Live on Camera

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be vaccinated for Covid-19, live on camera, during a Friday media event designed to allay longstanding fears over the coronavirus vaccine. This, according to a report made earlier on Thursday by MSNBC’s Monica Alba, who noted to Hallie Jackson how Pence would be joining other political luminaries in getting a very public vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccination was just approved just the last weekend and started to roll out on Monday of this week. The top priority is to vaccinate health care workers on the front line of the war on the coronavirus, the deadly contagion that has thus far cost over 300,000 American lives. Wednesday marked the new record daily deaths, as over 3,600 American citizens succumbed to Covid-19, a trend which, sadly, is still increasing.

Many Americans have raised questions about the vaccine’s safety, particularly due to the rapid time to develop and test. This is why Vice President Pence and three former presidents (Clinton, Bush, and Obama) are all scheduled to take the vaccine publicly. There is no particular date set yet for President-elect Joe Biden, but his team has also said he plans to take the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci will also receive the vaccine, as will Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has said that he has no plans yet to take the vaccine when pressed on why Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany jumped through hoops to explain.

“He did recently recover from Covid,” McEnany said. “He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail … And he will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines that it’s best. But his priority is frontline workers, those in long-term care facilities. And he wants to make sure that the vulnerable get access first.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

