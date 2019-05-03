Vice President Mike Pence slammed Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for saying the U.S. bears some of the blame for the widespread suffering in Venezuela.

As Venezuela continues to deal with massive uprisings against Nicolás Maduro, Omar said earlier this week that the U.S.’ foreign policy “set the stage” for the country’s current devastation. She argued that “bullying and the use of sanctions” to push regime change would not help America, and to that, Pence slammed her by saying she “chooses socialism over freedom.”

As Venezuelans take to the streets to stand for their freedom against an oppressive dictator, Democrat Congresswoman @IlhanMN chooses socialism over freedom. The Trump Administration stands with the freedom-loving people of Venezuela. https://t.co/UYiPLPvKl5 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 2, 2019

Pence’s tweet came up during a broad-range interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, who asked the vice president “Why did you feel compelled to respond?”

“Because the congresswoman doesn’t know what she is talking about,” Pence answered. “Nicolás Maduro is a socialist dictator who has taken what was once one of the most prosperous nations in this hemisphere and brought it literally to a level of deprivation and oppression and poverty that we have never seen…That’s not a result of U.S. policies.”

Pence said Venezuela’s struggles were a direct result of Maduro’s socialist dictatorship, and he re-affirmed that the Trump Administration won’t sit back and watch the Venezuelan people remain under oppression.

