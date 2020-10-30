Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) issued a fiery warning to “goon squads” and uncertified poll watchers — telling the “wannabe fascists” to “stay home” on Election Day.

Krasner was referring to a growing concern that the Trump campaign has been engaging in potential voter intimidation. President Donald Trump himself has asked his supporters to head to the polls in order to monitor any election fraud — leading to concerns over voter intimidation.

“I’ve got a jail cell, and I’ve got criminal charges and you can stand in front of a Philadelphia jury — which, by the way, is a diverse jury — and you can explain why you thought it was OK to come to Philly and steal our votes,” Krasner told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday.

“This is the birthplace of democracy. We’re not doing this,” he added. “Wannabe fascists, stay home, and if your idea of how to have a democratic election is to steal it, then I’ve got something for you.”

The D.A. also noted that while he is aware of the potential effort to intimidate voters, he has not seen a large number of watchers in Philadelphia.

“I don’t know if they just don’t know the law or if they’re deliberately just trying to be provocative,” he said. “You just can’t show up and say ‘I’m a poll watcher’ anymore than you can just show up with a gun and say ‘I’m a militia.’ That’s now how this works.”

We’ve never really had to be concerned that a bunch of knuckleheads were going to show up to the polls with guns,” Krasner added. “If they do it this time, they’re going to have a problem.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]