There’s been a serious increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Washington state, and six people have so far died. Governor Jay Inslee appeared on Face the Nation Sunday morning for an update on the response.

He told Margaret Brennan, “We are acting based on science and a commitment for all of us to be soldiers in this battle. And we are doing that. We’ve having citizens who are doing what they need to do, which is we’re doing teleworking so that we can reduce people being exposed. People are staying home from work when they’re ill.”

“Every single social contact between humans anywhere in the world today is a potential exposure. So we now are making scientific decisions about making sure we get as much testing as possible, making sure we restock our medical supply chain and making sure that we make good decisions about minimizing those social contacts which we’re doing in the state of Washington,” he added.

Eventually the subject turned to the federal government response. On Friday at the CDC, President Donald Trump went after Inslee and called him a “snake” for initial comments he made about the administration’s response, adding, “We have a lot of problems with governor.”

“Are politics complicating any part of this?” Brennan asked.

“I really don’t care too much what Donald Trump thinks of me. And we just kind of ignore that,” Inslee said. “It’s background noise because we really need to work together.”

You can watch above, via CNS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]