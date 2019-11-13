Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt claimed on Fox News’ Fox and Friends, Wednesday, that Democrats have to move away from the term “quid pro quo” because there was no quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine, remarking, “Ukraine got its money and there was no investigation.”

Hurt opened the discussion by claiming Nancy Pelosi “cares more about power than she does about principle.”

“She fought this for a long time, and that’s the real indication that this is bad news for Democrats. She did not want to go down this road,” he declared. “She realizes that this is a huge loser for Democrats, but her party, you know, went a different direction and she had to run over and kind of get back in front of them because she cares more about power than she does about principle.”

“Adam Schiff shouldn’t be talking about founders’ intentions, because nobody in Washington has mangled founders’ intentions more than Adam Schiff. When they envisioned this process… part of the reason that I have always so loved the story of our founding is the way the founders envisioned the worst people being in politics. Yet they couldn’t envision this,” Hurt continued. “You have these people who have taken one of the most powerful tool the legislative branch has, impeachment, and they’ve turned it into a political cudgel, which is not at all what the founders intended. So when you hear Adam Schiff and Democrats use all these squirrely words like ‘quid pro quo’, bribery, all these things, it’s all because they can’t specify exactly where Donald Trump broke any law or did anything particularly wrong.”

Hurt went on to say, “They have to move away from quid pro quo because there was no quid, and there was no quo. Ukraine got its money and there was no investigation. So there is no quid or pro, you can’t keep saying quid pro quo. Even though I don’t know what that means, really. I don’t know what language quid pro quo is.”

“It’s Latin,” replied Fox and Friends’ Steve Doocy.

“Is it Latin?” asked Hurt.

Following the segment, President Trump, an avid viewer of Fox and Friends, quoted Hurt’s remarks in a series of Twitter posts.

“Nancy Pelosi cares more about power than she does about principle. She did not want to go down this road. She realizes this is a huge loser for Democrats. The Founders envisioned the worst people being in politics, yet they couldn’t envision this. You have these people taking… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

…the most powerful tool the legislative branch has, Impeachment, & they’ve turned it into a political cudgel, which is not at all what the Founders intended. When you hear Schiff use all these words like quid pro quo, it is because they can’t specify that Donald Trump broke.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

….any laws or did anything wrong, and they have to move away from quid pro quo because there was no quid, and there was no quo. Ukraine got it’s money (3 weeks early), and there was no investigation.” @CharlesHurt @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

