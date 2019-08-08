Democratic strategist Monique Pressley was the center of a major cable news fight on Wednesday night when Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and conservative provocateur Candace Owens assailed her for pointing out evidence of President Donald Trump’s racism.

Pressley and Owens joined Ingraham to talk about Trump warring with his critics in the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, though the conversation quickly shifted when the former started bashing the president’s racially-charged actions. Once Pressley moved to bring up Trump’s demand that the Central Park Five receive the death penalty (all of whom were exonerated for their alleged sexual assault), Ingraham shook her head and said: “no one can follow Central Park Five.”

The conversation started to meltdown when Owens and Ingraham tried to interject as Pressley continued to invoke the Central Park Five, Trump’s history of housing discrimination, his comments about Mexicans, and his birtherism against Barack Obama. Owens, who claimed once in front of Congress that white supremacy is “nothing more than an election strategy,” responded by complaining about Pressley’s “irrelevant” points on Trump’s history, and she also argued that Democrats decided to brand him a racist as if it came out of nowhere.

The melee continued with Ingraham calling it “reprehensible” that Democrats are “literally saying, without saying the actual words, that 100 million-plus Americans are racist.” She also asked “what life in America is that improving” by Democrats repeatedly calling out Trump for his racism.

It all just went downhill from there and you’re really better off just watching the craziness for yourself.

Watch above, via Fox News.

