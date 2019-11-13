Towards the end of Wednesday afternoon’s House Intel impeachment hearings, a House Democrat got the best of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) with a pithy one-liner, after Jordan ranted about the absence of the Ukraine whistleblower from the proceedings.

Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) was the congressman who dunked on Jordan in the closing stages of the hearing. He did so following a Jordan rant on the whistleblower.

“There is one witness, one witness, that they won’t bring in front of us,” Jordan said. “They won’t bring in front of the American people. That’s the guy who started it all, the whistle-blower. Nope. Four hundred thirty-five members of Congress, only one gets to know who that person is, only one member of Congress has a staff that gets to talk to that person. The rest of us don’t. Only chairman [Adam] Schiff knows who the whistleblower is. We don’t. We will never get the chance. We will never get the chance to see the whistle-blower raise his right hand, swear to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.”

Welch seized upon Jordan calling the whistleblower the person who “started it all.”

“I’d say to my colleague, I’d be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify,” Welch said, wryly. “President [Donald] Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”

The remark drew laughs in the hearing room, and promptly gained traction on social media.

