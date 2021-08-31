A very hungry dog crashed a live weather report on Friday and just kind of hung around for a bit.

The pooch — appropriately named Storm the Weather Dog — made his way onto the set in the pursuit of treats while Global Toronto weatherman Anthony Farnell was updating viewers on they can expect over the next few days.

Farnell kept doing his report like a pro, though he dryly remarked at one point, “Yes, Storm is in the building getting some treats walking on thin air.”

For about two and a half minutes the dog kept wandering in and out of frame.

Farnell even ended his report with a brief “dog walking forecast” for any viewers (and pups) out there.

You can watch above, via Global Toronto.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com