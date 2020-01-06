ABC News’ Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reported live from Iran on Monday, to document the Iranian people’s reaction to the assassination Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike.

“I have been the midst of anti-American protests in Iran before, but nothing like this. A powerful combination of grief and anger with shouts of ‘Death to America’ echoing through the streets around us,” claimed Raddatz, adding that “Soleimani’s image” was “everywhere.”

“The crowds are massive and emotional. There are many tears here, many signs with Soleimani’s picture on them, but the message is also clear. These people want revenge,” she continued. “Just six months ago when we were here, some people were critical of their leaders because of the effect of Americans sanctions, but today, for now at least, they are united against America.”

While interviewing Iranians on the ground, one man told Raddatz, “Trump made a big mistake. He killed our hero.”

“Are we human or not?” another man asked, with tears in his eyes.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump threatened to commit war crimes in Iran if the nation continued to talk about “revenge” for the assassination.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters,” Trump declared. “He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations.”

“Iran has been nothing but problems for many years,” he continued, before adding, “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]