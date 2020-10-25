Saturday Night Live host Adele was not the musical guest for the season’s 4th episode, but she did tease the audience with some of her best known songs during a parody skit of the Bachelor.

“This was a hard decision, but I decided to give the first impression rose to Hannah C.,” said Beck Bennett, portraying the Bachelor character Ben K. during the skit.

“Wait, what?! You’re giving to it Hannah C.?” Adele said before breaking into a musical rendition of “Someone Like You.”

“Adele! Adele! Hey, sorry. I am not married to Hannah C. It was just the one rose. You’re still in this,” Bennet told the star.

“I am?” she responded.

“Yes, girl. There’s like 40 episodes left. So I’d pace yourself emotionally. We’ve been here 10 minutes and you’ve already sung that a few times,” joked Heidi Gardner.

The British singer-songwriter also sang snippets of her hits “When We Were Young,” “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

The skit ended with Adele breaking into a full solo of “Someone Like You” as she walked into the audience.

The timing of Adele’s music-filled skit was a bit awkward as it aired immediately before the first performance of the show’s actual musical guest, H.E.R., as many Twitter users noticed.

COSTELLO: Adele is hosting SNL tonight. Who is the musical guest? ABBOTT: Her. COSTELLO: Adele is the musical guest, too? ABBOTT: No. COSTELLO: So who is the musical guest? ABBOTT: Her. (REPEAT UNTIL DEAD) — Dug “a grave, who wants in?” Benson (@DougBenson) October 25, 2020

#SNL Adele might as well been the musical guest too with all of that singing she did pic.twitter.com/08Rbne4Nyd — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) October 25, 2020

Kinda rude of Adele to sing right before the musical guest, but I’m not mad about it. #SNL — David Ligon (@VanLigon) October 25, 2020

Adele not being musical guest but still singing “someone like you”, “when we were young”, “rolling in the deep”, AND “hello” in her skit!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/aeIZqehUzj — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) October 25, 2020

Watch the full clip above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]