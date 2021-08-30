WATCH: ‘Aggressive Bug’ Distracts White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki got bugged on Monday by not a reporter but by a … bug.

The moment happened during the White House press briefing while going back and forth with NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

While answering Alexander’s question about whether America is less safe because of the billions of dollars in American military equipment the Taliban has, Psaki swatted away what she called an “aggressive bug.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

