The anchors at the Today Show went all out for Halloween this year, Al Roker tackling The Weeknd’s iconic Super Bowl halftime show.

The Today Show crew kicked off the Halloween festivities with a “Football Night in America” themed show, during which they paid tribute to the NFL’s biggest stars and cheerleaders, and to fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials and halftime performances.

Hoda Kotb gave her best impression of Carrie Underwood, singing her signature Sunday Night Football theme song, while Sheinelle Jones re-created Bruno Mars’ 2014 halftime show.

Carson Daly and Willie Geist dressed as teammates Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, and Craig Melvin came out as red Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, nodding to this year’s Super Bowl.

And while Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to perform the “Go Dallas Cowboys,” it was Roker’s halftime tribute that stole the show.

The weather presenter sported The Weeknd’s black-and-red sequin ensemble, complete with black gloves and white shoes, and gave his best performance of the singer’s hit song “Blinding Lights.”

Roker, of course, had the help of four backup dancers, who were wearing The Weeknd’s now-iconic face bandages while nailing the choreography.

The Today Show team also honored everyone’s favorite Super Bowl commercials, with Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker dressing up as Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X to re-create the popular Doritos ad.

The anchors also put on their own version of Budweiser’s famous 1999 “Wazzuuuuuuup!” commercials, which started on Monday Night Football.

