WATCH: Al Roker’s ‘TODAY’ Colleagues Surprise Him at Home as He Recovers From Weeks-Long Hospital Stay

NBC Today weatherman Al Roker may have missed the annual Rockefeller Plaza lighting of the Christmas tree, but that didn’t mean his colleagues were going to leave him high and dry on Christmas spirits.

Roker’s colleagues visited him at his home, where he has been recovering since being discharged from a four-week hospital stay due to blot clots in his lungs.

Roker’s wife, Deborah, helped organize the surprise.

The Today staff gathered outside Roker’s Manhattan townhouse with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb ringing the doorbell. Roker went outside as the staffers, wearing Santa hats, sang “Jingle Bells.” He soon became overwhelmed and almost teary.

“Hi, Al!” said Kotb. “Love you, Al!”

Roker joked about the staffers not having a teleprompter and then broke down and expressed appreciation to them for their support.

“It’s been a long, hard slog and I missed you all so very much,” said Roker, adding that seeing his colleagues meant “the world to me and to our family.” He joked that the staffers could be contestants on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

“We love you so much Al,” said Kotb. “And every single person couldn’t wait to come out here and sing to you.”

The staffers then fittingly sang, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Grab a tissue or two and watch above via NBC.

