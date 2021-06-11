WATCH: Alisyn Camerota Muses Trump ‘Kept It Interesting’ at G7 Photo Ops, Draws a Swift NOPE from CNN Panelist

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota raised eyebrows Friday when she mused that the photo ops from the G7 Summit were “not as interesting” without former President Donald Trump, earning an immediate and vehement clap back from Josh Rogin of the Washington Post.

“President Joe Biden is looking to turn the page from the Trump era with global leaders today and restore ties with U.S. traditional allies at the G7 Summit,” said Camerota. “He joined for a socially distanced ‘family photo,’ as it’s called.”

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward said that there was “no questioning the difference in the mood,” noting that the world leaders were “visibly much more relaxed around each other,” as shown by “small details of body language that really facilitate an environment in which diplomacy can be done.” Still, there are many “tricky and thorny issues ahead,” Ward added.

“Josh, I’ve got to say, these photos are not as interesting without President Trump,” said Camerota. “I mean, remember the photo of President Trump sitting at the table with his arms crossed and sort of a petulant stance and [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel sort of leaning over him? He kept it interesting at these meetings, I must say.”

“I was there,” Rogin replied, “for the last G7 and, yeah, it was not boring but that was not a good thing. Everyone there was walking on eggshells, waiting for Trump to do something crazy, and he did something crazy about every single time he opened his mouth, and it affected the stock markets and diplomatic issues in several countries.”

The other G7 nations were “happy with a little bit of boring diplomacy after four years of that,” Rogin continued. “It wasn’t good for America. It wasn’t good for the G7. I was there. I’m telling you, it was crazy. But this is actually much better.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

