WATCH: Ana Navarro Puts Jennifer Lopez’s Eating Habits on the Spot in Bizarre Exchange on The View

Jennifer Lopez was forced to detail her eating habits on The View following a strange question from Ana Navarro.

“We’re two years into the – pandemic. Some of us have gained weight — some of us have not. I look at these pictures of you, I’m thinking, okay. I want to know, do you ever eat un pastelitos de guayaba?” Navarro asked Lopez on Wednesday, referring to a Cuban pastry made with guava and cream cheese.

Lopez admitted that even she is “a bit puzzled” by her physique because she does eat, attributing her body to “happiness.”

“I do eat. I do,” she insisted, adding, “First of all, I eat everything.”

She went on to note that she has been training for an upcoming film called The Mother, explaining that she did not eat carbs, which caused her to get “leaned out.”

The Hustlers star continued to prove that she does eat despite being thin, sharing that even while training for The Mother, she would have “a cookie at night, or two.”

“The truth is, I feel like it’s about consistency. I think everything in life is consistency. If you want to achieve any sort of goal, and if you can — when you are consistent, it allows for moments like two cookies,” she added. “At night if you want, if you really need it.”

Joy Behar then pointed out that Lopez is a dancer, prompting the entertainer to share that she enjoys working out and that it has become a “lifestyle” for her.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com