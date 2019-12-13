A video of Sky News editor-at-large Adam Boulton mocking former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron for “talking to a tree” went viral on Friday.

In an interview with Cameron, the camera was positioned so that it appeared the former Prime Minister was conversing with a tree trunk following Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party’s electoral landslide on Thursday over the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Top bantz from Adam Boulton. pic.twitter.com/l5ISTDS9Os — Ben (@Jamin2g) December 13, 2019

“Well, I don’t know why he’s talking to a tree,” commented Boulton following the interview, which went viral online.

Cameron was the United Kingdom’s prime minister from 2010 to 2016, resigning after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Watch above via Sky News.

