CNN’s Anderson Cooper could not contain himself when Cheri Oteri did her impression of Barbara Walters on New Year’s Eve.

“Anderson, Andrew, first let me say what an honor it is for you to have me on your New Year’s Eve special,” Oteri said, as Cooper’s giggling began.

She continued on: “Second, I’m afraid retirement didn’t suit me as much as people had hoped. And now that I’m trending on social media with the likes of Korean boy band BTS, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and body-positive songstress Lizzo, I’ve decided to dust off my power suit and get back in the game,” she added.

Then, in her best Walters, she said this: “It’s no longer going to be a chico’s kind of day for this gal because I can finally say with confidence, this is 2020.”

Cooper, who had already imbibed in two shots on-camera, lost his shit as Oteri’s Walters schtick continued on.

At one point, the CNN host even bent over in laughter and nearly out of the camera’s view.

At another point, clutching his chest and holding on to the rail, Cooper just couldn’t handle it as Oteri continued on, finally gaining his composure enough as she ended her impersonation to stand upright and exclaim “wow.”

