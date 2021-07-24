Arizona state senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita was met with loud boos when she walked onstage at the Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, not long before ex-president Donald Trump‘s scheduled remarks.

The TPUSA event is billed as a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” and will feature a Trump speech that, at the time of this posting, is almost an hour late to start.

The stage also hosted several Republicans who are running for the office of Secretary of State, which oversees those elections. Ugenti-Rita chairs the Senate Government Committee, where she killed an election bill put forth by fellow Republican state senator Kelly Townsend. She joined Republican state senator Paul Boyer in voting with Democrats against the bill, a vote which got Boyer a by-name blast from Trump in one of his emailed statements.

Trump did not name Ugenti-Rita in his anti-Boyer missive, but Arizona Republicans considered it a joint effort, and even suggested an ulterior motive to torpedo a potential challenge from Townsend in the Republican primary for the Secretary of State race.

We can only assume all that rumor and drama was what led to the massively negative reaction.

Local reporter Brahm Resnik said the crowd was ready for her. “FYI Trump base crowd was primed to boo @MichelleUgenti. Wasn’t anything she said. Boos rained all over room from start till she bailed out,” he tweeted.

Bailed-out is precisely what happened. After several failed attempts to get her speech underway, Ugenti-Rita restated her candidacy, said she would win the primary, and fled the stage.

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com