House Clerk Joe Novotny commenced the debate to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday by presenting the Articles of Impeachment against the president before the House of Representatives.

Novotny read out the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress that were canonized last week in a vote before the House Judiciary Committee. Both charges stem from the president’s effort to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating his political foes, and Novotny’s reading outline how Trump “undermined the integrity of the United states democratic process” and refused to cooperate with Congress’ efforts to conduct oversight on his actions.

Novotny’s reading opened the floor to debate the impeachment articles, and a final vote for both of them is expected to take place between 7 and 8 p.m. E.T. The vote in the House is expected to succeed, marking this as a seminal moment for the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history.

