WATCH: Australian Police Detective Stops Press Conference to Tackle Fleeing Suspect
An Australian detective’s press conference came to an unexpected halt this week when he ended it suddenly in order to tackle a man accused of harassing a young woman.
Daren Edwards, a police detective who used to play junior league rugby for the Redcliffe Dolphins, was speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Maroochydore Magistrates’ Court in Queensland when a shouting situation started happening behind him. As a man came running through the area, Edwards turned around and downed him rugby-tackle style.
Reports indicate that the man Edwards tackled intruded the press conference because he was running away from the father of a teenage girl after making inappropriate comments to her. Multiple news outlets say the man was arrested after the tackle and charged with unlawful stalking and committing public nuisance.
It was a good tackle,” Edwards told The Sunshine Coast Daily as he reflected on the tackle.
Watch above, via ABC7.
