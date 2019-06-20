An Australian detective’s press conference came to an unexpected halt this week when he ended it suddenly in order to tackle a man accused of harassing a young woman.

Daren Edwards, a police detective who used to play junior league rugby for the Redcliffe Dolphins, was speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Maroochydore Magistrates’ Court in Queensland when a shouting situation started happening behind him. As a man came running through the area, Edwards turned around and downed him rugby-tackle style.

Reports indicate that the man Edwards tackled intruded the press conference because he was running away from the father of a teenage girl after making inappropriate comments to her. Multiple news outlets say the man was arrested after the tackle and charged with unlawful stalking and committing public nuisance.

It was a good tackle,” Edwards told The Sunshine Coast Daily as he reflected on the tackle.

