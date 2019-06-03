Past and present Presidents of the United States are on foreign soil over the past 24 hours, but each is experiencing very different receptions.

While President Donald Trump just arrived for a multi-day diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom — and facing pretty massive protests — former President Barack Obama received a standing ovation before game two of the NBA finals he attended in Toronto Sunday evening.

Obama had been making the rounds in Toronto of late, finding time to have a beer with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his Canadian journey culminated by sitting courtside for what became a surprising victory by the American visiting team Golden State Warriors over host Toronto Raptors.

As Obama is introduced, one can see that rapturous response and standing ovation received by the 44th President of the United States.

