WATCH: Biden Adviser Dodges (and Almost Curses) When Determined Wasp Invades Heated Cavuto Interview

A Tuesday interview between Fox News’ Neil Cavuto and White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein turned rather quickly from a heated back and forth on the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act into one man watching another trying desperately to avoid a wasp and be interviewed at the same time.

Before the arrival of the wasp on You World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto and Bernstein, who is on the White House Council of Economic Advisors, talked over one another multiple times in a tense exchange, with Bernstein touting the benefits of the spending in the Inflation Reduction Act and Cavuto arguing the bill will not provide significant help for inflation.

“Are you convinced a year from now inflation, running about an 8.5 percent clip, much more for food as you know, Jared, will be much better a year from now?” Cavuto asked Bernstein, who immediately seemed distracted, his eyes buzzing around the camera.

“Yeah, okay, I am watching a wasp fly around me,” Bernstein said, then dodging the wasp.

“Must be CNN,” Cavuto said.

“Yes, I think a year from now, inflation will be rising at a slower rate than it is now,” Bernstein (who laughed at the CNN joke) said, then throwing out an even more animated dodge.

After he composed himself, the merciless wasp returned to wreack havoc.

“Beyond that, oh sh-” Bernstain said, dodging another attack from the CNN wasp.

Cavuto jumped in as Bernstein began to curse and decided the wasp had gotten the best of them and ended the segment.

“The last thing I want to do is see you get stung, as long as the American people aren’t stung by inflation,” Cavuto said.

“That’s nice to hear, Neil,” Bernstein replied. “I wasn’t sure where you stood on the should Jared get stung question.”

