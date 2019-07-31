Former vice president Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shook hands with each other at the top of their rematch at the CNN Democratic 2020 primary debate in Detroit, Michigan — and Biden had a few words for his opponent.

There’s been a great deal of anticipation for the reunion of the two candidates: it’s their first encounter since their head-to-head at last month’s debate. Harris had a breakout moment when she took shots at Biden’s history with busing and civil rights, and he has promised to not be so “polite” if she comes after him again.

When the candidates were called to the stage, Biden came up first with Harris following right after. Biden clapped for her as she approached him on center stage, and as they shook hands, Biden could be heard telling Harris: “Go easy on me kid.”

Watch above, via CNN.

