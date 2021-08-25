WATCH: Biden Jokes with Reporter Who Asked About Afghanistan Deadline as Press is Hustled Out of Cabinet Meeting

President Joe Biden responded to a reporter’s question about what he will do if Americans are stranded in Afghanistan after the Aug. 31 deadline.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander twice asked Biden, following opening remarks he gave to open a roundtable at the White House with members of his Cabinet, national security team and private sector and education leaders over how the United States can improve its cybersecurity, what he would do if Americans are stuck in Afghanistan past that deadline.

Alexander asked this question as Biden’s press wranglers tried to rush the press members out of the East Room. Although the White House audio feed cut out when Biden was responding to Alexander, the president can be seen responding.

Alexander tweeted the exchange.

“You’ll be the first person I call,” Biden joked after ignoring Alexander asking his question the first time.

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

The pool reporter also heard the president’s response:

As he wrapped, he ignored a shouted question (very audible in the silent room aside from the calls of “thank you” from wranglers trying to usher us out) from Peter Alexander about what he would do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline. After asking it a second time, Biden joked “you’ll be the first person I call”

