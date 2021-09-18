WATCH: Bill Maher Compares Women Facing Bounty Hunters in Texas to Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Losing His Gig

Comic and TV host Bill Maher made a direct comparison between women who face anti-abortion bounty hunters in Texas to brief Jeopardy! host Mike Richards losing his job in a cloud of controversy.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted his New Rules segment to the much-derided Texas abortion law that bans the procedure at six weeks by empowering citizen bounty hunters.

And as an ally of women, Maher’s natural reaction was to equate their plight to that of the momentary Jeopardy! host who was taken out for, among other things, a history of sexist comments.

“And finally, new rule, no cash prizes for snitching. As I’m sure you’ve heard, Texas just passed America’s harshest abortion law, which includes the idea that anyone even helping a woman get an abortion, like the Uber driver who takes her to the clinic, can be sued by random citizen snitches for up to ten thousand dollars,” Maher said. “Yes. Finally, a way to tap into that vast reserve of Uber driver wealth.”

He went on to say that the situation in Texas is “like what happened with that sad schmuck who was supposed to host Jeopardy.”

“But fortunately, the honor of game shows was preserved when Squeal Team Six went through his old podcast and found out he once used the term Booth Slut. Whatever the fuck that means. I’m sorry, Mike, but we the perfect people who have never made a mistake, we just can’t let society be sullied by horrible people like you,” Maher said.

He then ran through a litany of others who have faced negative consequences in similar circumstances, before listing some examples of “snitching” that he considers “noble,” and wound things up with a killer Gladys Kravitz reference. You really don’t see enough of those anymore.

Watch above via HBO.

