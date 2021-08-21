WATCH: Bill Maher Defends Biden, Rips Trump on Afghanistan

Comic and political pundit Bill Maher defended President Joe Biden and ripped former President Donald Trump over the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden has taken a lot of criticism this week over the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, but he found a defender in the HBO host, who devoted most of his opening monologue to Friday night’s edition of Real Time to the issue.

As the crowd applauded his entrance, Maher cracked that they “very happy for people who just lost a war.”

“Well, we lost another one, 20 years in Afghanistan. Oh, my God. First they kicked Britain out, right, then Russia. Now the United States. If you’re keeping score, the Graveyard of Empires, three – Empires, none, man,” Maher said. “This country collapse faster than a condominium in Miami.”

After a few more jokes, Maher turned his attention to Trump, who orchestrated the withdrawal, and Biden, who is currently overseeing its execution:

Honestly, I feel bad for Biden, because for years the Democrats and liberals were like, “we’ve got to get out of there, got get out of Afghanistan.” And then Trump comes in and he’s like, “we’re getting out,” I think we should get out, too. He made the deal! So Biden gets in office. He’s like, “Well, everybody seems to agree on this one. Let’s get out.” “Fuck you, monster. I want your resignation tomorrow.” Trump Trump wanted to meet the Taliban at Camp David. That’s true. Say what you want about Obama’s birthday party. The Taliban wasn’t there. They say Trump is very frustrated about this. He says, if I could just get on Twitter, I know I could make this worse. You can’t make it worse because it doesn’t get any worse than the Taliban, they forbid music. Well, music for pleasure, you can still play Billy Idol.

Watch above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com