WATCH: Bill Maher Pounds Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘White Trash’ Behavior and ‘Ku Klux Klan Kouture’ At SOTU

Comic and pundit Bill Maher torched GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans for their “white trash” behavior at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech this week.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and pretty much everyone agrees the moment of the night was when the president found himself flat-out arguing with Republicans screaming “LIAR!” in the middle of the speech.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher used part of his monologue to bash Greene, the most visible of the hecklers, and suggested her outfit was supplied by the Ku Klux Klan:

it was a big week politically, the State of the Union address. Don’t worry. You don’t have to say you saw it. I didn’t either. It’s fucking ridiculous, this thing. The state of our union is uncivil. That’s what it is. I saw the clips. Oh, my God.

Republicans. You know, Biden’s trying to make a speech. They act like it’s a bachelorette party at a comedy club. Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming and shouting and yelling and heckling and booing,(intones gibberish)! It’s the fucking State of the Union, not the Rocky Horror Picture Show you.

And today, James Carville, Democrat James C–, he gets in trouble because he said it was white trash on display. So the people who are always about you’re snowflakes, got a little snowflakey about it. And they were like, Oh, that’s that’s not fair. You don’t use that. Yes, that’s very insensitive. We don’t use the term white trash anymore. We call them poorly-tattooed Americans.

Yeah. Did you. Did you see Marjorie Taylor Greene? She. She wore a fur collar. She said to send a message. What’s the message? I’m a pimp? She wore a white dress, white coat, white fur collar. Picked out at her favorite department store. Dullards. It’s from the Ku Klux Klan’s new Kouture line.

And the other big brouhaha at the State of the Union, the Republicans, they can’t even get along with themselves, George Santos and Mitt Romney. Do you see that Mitt? Mitt Romney said to George Santos, you’re an ass. Which is kind of like Mormon for eat shit, motherfucker.

And Santos said, it’s not the first time I’ve been told to shut up, especially by people from privileged backgrounds. Oh, fight the power, Brenda. Santos said this is the whole reason he started Black Lives Matter.