WATCH: Bill Maher Tears Trump Apart Over Sinking Approval with Republicans, Toilet Revelations, Kim Jong Un Love Affair

Comic and pundit Bill Maher tore into former President Donald Trump over his sinking approval with Republicans, as well as revelations that Trump clogged toilets and keeps in touch with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted most of his monologue to Trump’s woes this week, including Maggie Haberman’s toilet scoop and Kim correspondence revelation, as well as polls he has seen showing a drop in Trump’s popularity with Republicans:

I am going to end on a happy, note here tonight if it kills me.

I know I have one. Donald Trump, for the first time is way down with Republicans like women, Republicans, men, Republicans, Republicans without white guys without college degrees his base. What I’m talking about 20 points down. This is very big. Good news.

And we found out. A new book says that when he was president, he used to routinely flush wads of paper down the toilet. And also, I think he’s stick a shit in the document shredder. He may just. Right.

It looks like he may have been trying to hide things. You know, when you’re president, you’re supposed to, when you leave, turn on all the papers to the National Archives. Right? Trump took them with him to Mar a Lago. He wanted them, including the letter.

Remember the love letters with Kim Jong UN? The letters it said, things, Kim called him, your excellency. Kim said Our friendship will be like a magical force. He said our next meeting is going to be like a fantasy film? Really, that was in these letters.

Now you may ask yourself what kind of idiot would fall for that kind of bullshit? I say again, Trump took them with him to Mar a Lago. And. Not, not just that, 15 boxes.

That’s, this is the people’s property that he took with them that you’re not supposed to take, including the love letters and the, remember the hurricane map that he drawn with a Sharpie? Well, whatever it is, it’s the people’s property. And now it’s going to the Smithsonian. So that future… [applause] So… The weakest virtue signaling I’ve seen all week, but OK. But yes, this way, future historians can look at it and go, what the fuck?