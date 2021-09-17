WATCH: Brian Williams Brutally Mocks Madison Cawthorn’s Claim of Constitutional Right to Air Travel

MSNBC host Brian Williams brutally mocked North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn over his claim that the United States Consitution guarantees unrestricted domestic air travel.

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, the show’s sardonic moderator devoted his final segment to dragging Newsmax — “the cable channel for those who think Fox News is too leftist” — and Cawthorn in particular.

Williams introduced a Newsmax clip of “Madison ‘Rootin Tootin’ Cawthorn, the North Carolina congressman last seen beating up on a tree,” in which the arboreal pugilist told host Grant Stinchfield that requiring vaccines for air travel is akin to apartheid:

This is a medical apartheid, plain and simple. There’s over a hundred million Americans who are not vaccinated. I think it’s even more than that. And if they want to start shutting down air travel for these people to get around the country, I think that’s actually a constitutional violation because you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States of America.

“Perhaps you’re wondering, as we did, who’s going to tell them,” Williams remarked following the clip, adding “We checked the Constitution, no mention that we could find of airlines and increased legroom, tray tables, carry-on bags, peanuts, none of it.”

He then read aloud this tweet from Retired General Michael Hayden:

I don’t think so. He’s in Congress??? We have to go to school. 10th grade maybe. https://t.co/9eqcpSLDNo — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) September 16, 2021

