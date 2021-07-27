Phil Valentine is a conservative talk radio host who has long been opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine but is currently hospitalized and hopefully recovering from the potentially deadly contagion. His Brother Mark Valentine appeared on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning to flatly say that ” he got it wrong” on vaccines and is now sending a message to all to put politics aside and get the vaccine.

The conservative talk radio hist, who once wrote that he was not going to get the vaccine because his chances of dying from the virus were “way less than 1%,” has been hospitalized, attached to a ventilator at night, and to an oxygen mask during the day so that he can breathe. However, his brother says he is now doing better and has completely changed his tune on vaccines.

Last weekend the family of radio host Phil Valentine said in a statement that he regrets not being more “vehemently” in favor of vaccines after his hospitalization with Covid-19.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine,’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his family said in a Friday statement. “Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves ya’ll and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know. Please continue to pray for his recovery and please go get vaccinated!”

John Berman asked his guest about Valentine’s experience, saying his brother’s hospitalization “basically scared [him] straight.

“I went directly to the Walmart and got the vaccine and said, you know, you pick the arm, I don’t care, just do it,” Valentine revealed. He added that his mission is to tell the vaccine-hesitant now to “quit worrying about the politics and the conspiracies and all that sort of stuff.”

“If Phil were able to tell you that’s what he would tell you, and when he gets back to the microphone, that’s exactly what his position is going to be,” his brother added. “The very short assessment of this is he got it wrong. And he wants to do everything he can to make sure that as many people get vaccinated as can.”

Watch above via CNN.

