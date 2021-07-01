Bruce Castor appeared visibly rattled after Fox News’ John Roberts asked the former prosecutor to address Bill Cosby’s accusers.

The former Pennsylvania prosecutor, who is largely responsible for Cosby’s exoneration and release from prison, joined Roberts on Thursday’s America Reports in an attempt to explain the legal decision.

Roberts first explained to viewers that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found two reasons to expunge Cosby’s sexual assault convictions.

One pertains to a past promise Castor made to not bring charges against the disgraced actor, while the other is tied to “bad behavior witnesses” that were brought in amid Cosby’s second trial.

“I think the Supreme Court would have ruled that those witnesses were ineligible to testify, but they didn’t have to reach that question,” Castor clarified, adding, “I thought there was no chance they would be allowed to testify. I thought the judge would be overruled because I know what Pennsylvania law is and I knew what that decision was in error.”

Castor went on to say he was not surprised at all by the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the case, claiming he was “100 percent certain that they would.”

“The only thing that surprised me was that they discharged Cosby, which is so unheard of in Pennsylvania law,” he added. “I’ve never seen it in my 35 years as a lawyer happen in my county.”

Once the legal issues were covered, Roberts’ questions got a bit more personal.

“We have the human aspect as well,” Roberts said. “What do you say to all of those victims who thought that a rapist, a serial rapist, had finally been put in jail, are now watching him walk free?”

Castor’s facial expression instantly changed, pausing for a bit before answering the question.

“I — what I — what I say to anybody who is a victim of a crime, you go to the police and report it,” he managed to get out. “If you go to the police and report a crime, the police can investigate it and if there is enough evidence, a prosecutor can convict that person and they can’t commit any more crimes.”

Unfortunately for Cosby’s accusers, they cannot — of course — go back in time and change any actions made after he allegedly drugged and assaulted them.

“So, you tell me that you have all these victims of Cosby from all these years, they didn’t go to the police,” he added. “So there was no opportunity for law enforcement to do their job and the Constitution is applied to everybody whether it’s the highest of the high or the lowest of the low and everyone in between.”

Castor then proceeded to further explain the reason for Cosby’s freedom, later praising the “good outcome” that occured as a result of decisions he made while district attorney of Montgomery County.

“When the government goes back on its word, especially when the government gave its word, as I did, in order to get something, which is to take the constitutional right — the government needs to be required to keep that promise,” he said. “That affects everybody because the public needs to know that when the district attorney says he’s going to do something, that he does it, and that’s money in the bank. You can take that to the bank.”

“In this instance, the district attorney — me — made a decision,” he added. “A good outcome occurred — not the best — but a good outcome occurred to the complaining witness. And a subsequent district attorney said, ‘You know what, even though you’ve got a good outcome, and even though Mr. Cosby relied on what you said, we are not going to honor that promise and we are going to go on prosecute him and use what he said against him. There isn’t a court in the United States that would have allowed that to hold up at the Supreme Court level. Nowhere, because that’s simply wrong.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

