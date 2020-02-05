WATCH: Car Chase Blasts Onto KC Chiefs Parade Route, Ends in Crash Just Feet from Crowd

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

In Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, a car slammed through the barricades blocking off the parade route for Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Pursuing police performed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle in a smoking, spin-out crash just yards away from spectators.

Police say one or two people have been arrested in the incident. The events unfolded as crowds were already packing the route, and so there were dozens of videos of the crazy moment, from the chase to the police swarming the vehicle.

.@kcpolice stops a car as it drives down the parade route that the @Chiefs will be taking later today. pic.twitter.com/UnDp0fFmwO — Ryan Welch (@photoryanwelch) February 5, 2020

BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route. We’re working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

The Clay County Sheriff’s office described the events.

A Clay County deputy assisting along the parade route threw stop sticks & successfully deflated 2 tires on the suspect vehicle during the chase. We’re glad nobody was injured. Enjoy the #chiefsparade! — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 5, 2020

