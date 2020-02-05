comScore

WATCH: Car Chase Blasts Onto KC Chiefs Parade Route, Ends in Crash Just Feet from Crowd

By Caleb HoweFeb 5th, 2020, 10:10 am

In Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, a car slammed through the barricades blocking off the parade route for Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Pursuing police performed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle in a smoking, spin-out crash just yards away from spectators.

Police say one or two people have been arrested in the incident. The events unfolded as crowds were already packing the route, and so there were dozens of videos of the crazy moment, from the chase to the police swarming the vehicle.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office described the events.

