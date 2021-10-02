Watch Carlos Watson and Mark Lasry Tell CNBC What an Amazing Business Ozy Is

On Friday, Ozy Media shut down for good in the aftermath of a New York Times exposé that resulted in resignations by key figures, including chairman Mark Lasry and reporter Katty Kay.

The failed media company was buzzy at times, doing a lot of YouTube views. It’s relationship with the Google owned company was greatly exaggerated, though, the Times revealed. One of many sudden scandals involving deceit and even outright impersonation.

In that article, Ben Smith describes the idea of the company succinctly as “a Gen X dream of what millennial media ought to be.” That is, “earnest, policy-focused, inclusive, slickly sans-serif.”

Knowing in retrospect just much smoke and how many mirrors were involved, it’s pretty amazing to look back on how the company was discussed in financial and business news. Including the above CNBC Squawk Box clip from 2019 where disgraced founder Carlos Watson and doomed then future-, now-ex-chair Lasry touted their big “bet” on content.

The conversation hits as big positives all the notes that Ozy got wrong or falsely touted between the date it aired and the day it closed its doors.

Watch clip above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com