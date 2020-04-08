With salons closed across the country, many people are attempting to cut their own hair at home — something Carson Daly tried to pull off live on The Today Show this morning.

The show brought on celebrity stylist Chris Appleton — albeit over the phone because, as Savannah Guthrie explained, “His shot went down.”

Appleton walked Daly through the process bit by bit, and the results are about what you’d expect from trying to cut your hair on live TV.

Daly’s kids even played a part in helping out, with his 11-year-old son taking over the hair-cutting process at one point.

You can watch above, via NBC.

