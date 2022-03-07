Chattanooga Clinches March Madness Bid on INSANE Overtime Buzzer-Beater

The Chattanooga men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament, thanks to an insane buzzer-beater Monday night to lift the team over Furman.

In the Southern Conference Championship game, the teams were tied 61-61, with 10 seconds left in overtime.

Furman senior guard Mike Bothwell drove to the basket and put up a quick two points, giving his team what probably felt like a comfortable lead.

Chattanooga found itself in a 63-61 hole with only 4.3 seconds on the clock, and opted not to use its final timeout. Then, senior guard David Jean-Baptiste put the game on his back and raced across half court.

With three defenders in his face, and less than a second on the clock, Jean-Baptiste drained a three from way beyond the arch.

Chattanooga won the game 64-61, thanks to the heroics.

The play was reviewed, and officials confirmed the ball left the senior’s hands with fractions of a second left on the game clock.

Chattanooga walked away with a conference championship.

CBS college hoops reporter Jon Rothstein summed up the situation for Furman.

David Jean-Baptiste just hit the shot of a LIFETIME. Chattanooga to the NCAA Tournament. Furman is left with nothing except heartbreak. The dark side of March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2022

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com