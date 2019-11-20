Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, during a recess in the dramatic testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland on Wednesday, beat back the pro-Trump spin being offered up by his fellow analysts Ken Starr and Andy McCarthy.

McCarthy, a former U.S. attorney and a columnist for the National Review, argued that House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is trying to eke out an impeachment on a technicality of sorts — and argued that Schiff’s logic was flawed.

“According to Schiff’s theory, [denying a White House visit to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] would be enough to impeach the president because it’s technical violation of the bribery statute,” McCarthy said. “But I think we all know, a technical violation of the bribery statute is not going to do the trick. If he’s wrong about that, that is, if making out a technical violation of the bribery statute is not enough to trigger impeachment, that begs the question then — what is enough?”

Further, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer cited earlier analysis from Starr which suggested that no Republican senators were likely to be moved by the day’s testimony — a takeaway with which McCarthy concurred.

But several moments later, Wallace took a very different view than his fellow analysts — and called them out for using good lawyer tactics.

“I think Ken Starr and Andy McCarthy are very good lawyers,” Wallace said, laughing. “And like any good lawyers, they can parse this, phrase this any way they want. But as a reporter, it seems to me we have to go to with the headline is today: And the headline is that Gordon Sondland, one of the three amigos — perhaps the one who had the most direct contact with Donald Trump — says in his opening statement, ‘Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting? The answer is yes.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

