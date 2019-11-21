MSNBC moderator Chuck Todd and his panel laughed at Rep. Jim Jordan’s questioning of David Holmes, who told Jordan there was a quid pro quo in Ukraine over Jordan’s protests.

“This back and forth with Jim Jordan I think was one of those moments where Jim Jordan wished his time had been up,” Todd commented on Meet the Press Daily Thursday evening.

Jordan had attempted to shout down Holmes while he answered that everybody thought it was “obvious” Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“Jim Jordan looked like he had just been run over by a Mack Truck,” Todd told former Bush adviser Michael Steel

“He’s been backing his way into a box canyon for weeks now and his back finally hit the wall,” Steel answered. “This is as far as he could go and the facts are too overwhelming and too compelling and too obvious to mount that kind of defense.”

“There’s a defense to be made … it’s wrong, it doesn’t rise to the level of impeaching him the year before the election. But that’s not the defense the president wants. He wants the ‘perfect’ defense, and the facts just ain’t there,” Steel said.

Todd noted the Jordan-Holmes exchange was roughly the point GOP lawmakers gave up on questioning the witnesses in favor of delivering speeches.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]