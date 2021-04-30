MSNBC’s Chuck Todd tried valiantly to get his guest, retiring Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) to offer a personal vote of confidence for embattled Rep. Liz Cheney during a Friday interview on MTP Daily, but ultimately failed to get the Texas Republican to offer anything more than the base minimum in support.

Cheney is the third-ranking member of the GOP House caucus and as a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, whom she voted to impeach for his role in the Capitol insurrection of January 6th, has found herself at odds with fellow Republican leadership.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise are both more vocal in their support of Trump as the current leader of the Republican party, which makes Cheney something of a pariah among the House Republican caucus. After Wednesday’s joint address to Congress, Cheney was seen giving President Joe Biden a fist bump, which drew criticism from some of the more middle-school-minded members of the GOP.

As the interview wrapped, Todd turned to Cheney’s future leadership role and asked Rep. Brady if thought if she will and should stay in a leadership role, to which Brady replied by only focusing on the first part, and ignoring the part about his particular opinion on the matter.

Todd tried again to get Brady to reply, who again did not take the bait, and the third time, Todd tried to use the old “if you were a football coach” analogy, which was a good one, to be frank, but no less effective in getting anything from a predictable answer that the current Republican leadership in place is who we support type thing.

Watch above via MSNBC.

