WATCH: Cincinnati Reds Player Goes Viral For Telling Phillies Fan to ‘Shut The F*ck Up’

A group of Philadelphia Phillies fans were ejected from Thursday night’s game following a verbal row with Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley.

The video circulated Twitter late last night via Chris Devine, which showed the fans being confronted by Fraley at the bottom of the fourth inning.

Fraley approached the man in the backwards baseball hat and began the row. Allegedly some of the comments hurled at the player during the game involved his wife and children.

“You fucking talk about my kid, you have a fucking problem with me,” Fraley yelled.

People in the crowd can be heard chanting “wrong guy, wrong guy, wrong guy, calm down,” suggesting he wasn’t addressing the real heckler.

The man Fraley yelled at even interjected to say, “You’ve got the wrong guy!”

“Why don’t y’all just shut the fuck up,” Fraley said before walking away.

Fans continued to yell after him that he had “got the wrong guy.”

According to Devine, who took the video, Fraley eventually returned with security who promptly ejected the fan from the game.

He later posted a follow up video explaining that the “insults” that the fans aimed at Farley didn’t warrant an ejection.

The group of fans that were sitting two rows in front of me, they were throwing the most basic insults at the guy. I mean, they were just telling him, ‘Oh, you suck. You know, your batting average is low.’ Stuff like that. I’ve heard worse stuff thrown at people taking too long at the Wawa kiosk than what these guys were thrown at him.

The Cincinnati Reds eventually lost last night’s game, 0 to 4 against the Phillies.

