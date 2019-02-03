WATCH: Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Kicks Off Super Bowl LIII With Coin Toss

Civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) joined Reverend Dr. Bernice A. King and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young for the Super Bowl LIII coin toss.

Lewis, who represents Atlanta in the House of Representatives, joined the players at midfield where King — Martin Luther King Jr.‘s youngest daughter — tossed the coin.

Los Angeles won the toss but deferred. New England started with the ball.

King tweeted after the toss that the experience was “significant.”

A significant moment. My mission is #JusticeForAll. Humanity is turning the tide and our efforts must include bridge builders, strategic negotiators and ambassadors. #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ #Atlanta #BuildTheWill #MLK90⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/TrLfsmzlfX — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 3, 2019

Yet, while King saw it is a “bridge builder,” the appearance of Lewis and the other civil rights icons seemed to divide Twitter.

Some felt their inclusion was a “nice touch.”

Reverend Dr. Bernice A. King, Rep. John Lewis, and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young just did the coin toss. Nice touch. #SuperBowlLlll — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2019

Others called it hypocritical.

#ImWithKap The hypocrisy of the NFL to honor legendary civil rights leaders. @Kaepernick7 — Rocky Marciano (@MrRockyMarciano) February 3, 2019

John Lewis embodies the spirit of civil disobedience. Great that he and Dr. Bernice King and Andrew Young are at the #SuperBowl2019 but the NFL has trampled on and disrespected everything that these 3 stand for in its treatment of @Kaepernick7. #SuperBowl — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) February 3, 2019

Also during the game, it was announced that the NFL took part in a civil rights tour during the week before the Super Bowl. That tour was led by King.

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com