WATCH: Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Kicks Off Super Bowl LIII With Coin Toss

by | Feb 3rd, 2019, 7:29 pm

Civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) joined Reverend Dr. Bernice A. King and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young for the Super Bowl LIII coin toss.

Lewis, who represents Atlanta in the House of Representatives, joined the players at midfield where King — Martin Luther King Jr.‘s youngest daughter — tossed the coin.

Los Angeles won the toss but deferred. New England started with the ball.

King tweeted after the toss that the experience was “significant.”

Yet, while King saw it is a  “bridge builder,” the appearance of Lewis and the other civil rights icons seemed to divide Twitter.

Some felt their inclusion was a “nice touch.”

Others called it hypocritical.

Also during the game, it was announced that the NFL took part in a civil rights tour during the week before the Super Bowl. That tour was led by King.

Watch above, via CBS

