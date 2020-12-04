Before going viral for his on-air brawl with CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, CNBC on-air editor Rick Santelli offered a questionable solution to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

Before the pandemic shut down most of the country, and the Dow Jones average was dropping nearly 1,000 points on a daily basis, Santelli suggested intentional spread of the virus to save the economy.

Santelli did not just want to spread the virus, but actually suggested giving it to everybody — all of the world’s 7.8 billion people — as quickly as possible.

“I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor,” Santelli stated repeatedly before revealing his bonkers theory.

“Think of how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody over the generic-type flu,” he said. “Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu, but maybe we’d just be better off if we just gave [the coronavirus] to everybody and then in a month it would be over, because the mortality rate of this probably wouldn’t be any different if we did it what way that the long term-picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on domestic and global economies.”

Soon after Santelli shared his outrageous claim, doctors and healthcare workers were completely overwhelmed by the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients — really highlighting just how disastrous it would be if everyone in the world had it at once.

Watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]