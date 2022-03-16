WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Pitches 3 ‘Out-of-the-Box’ Plans to End Ukraine War — Including ‘Vaccines for Peace’

CNBC’s Jim Cramer pitched in with three “out-of-the-box” suggestions to end the war Russia is waging against Ukraine — including something he called “vaccines for peace.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer closed his show as any stock market journalist would — by solving a global military conflict. The host told viewers he had three ideas to end the war that he admitted “might be a little unorthodox.”

“Vaccines for Peace” was his first suggestion:

Our government has tried to drive a military wedge between China and Russia, not doing very well. Knowing full well that Ukrainians are faring far better than Putin expected, to the point where his regime might be running low on both money and munitions. China’s his best bet to reequip. We know he spoke to President Xi dozens of times in order to cement the relationship, Russia can supply nearly all of China’s oil and gas needs at a low, low price. It’s powerful. But you know what else China needs? Medicine, particularly the best of breed COVID vaccines made by our Moderna and Pfizer. The Chinese government bet heavily on their own homegrown vaccines, they turned out to be much less effective. Plus, they don’t seem to have much luck copying mRNA technology from the West. So what would happen? What would happen if we offered China a “vaccines for peace” program? We could give them all the Pfizer and Moderna doses that they need, free of charge, to cope with their multi-city lockdown in return for the promise not to send Russian money or military aid. That would truly make Putin’s backstop a nonstarter. And without assistance from China, he might have to rethink his war.

Cramer went on to suggest that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel travel to Kyiv and hammer out a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that the U.S. send drones to knock out Russian artillery and tanks.

“Vaccines for peace. A Merkel gambit. And a Ukrainian offense powered by U.S. unmanned aerial vehicles. Maybe a little outside the box. But we should do everything we can to end this war without escalating the situation into a direct conflict between two nuclear powers,” Cramer said.

Maybe he’s on to something. Mere hours later, President Joe Biden would announce $800 million in additional aid to Ukraine that included one of Cramer’s three ideas: drone aircraft.

