WATCH: CNBC’s Rick Santelli Literally Claps On Camera Over Labor Rate in August Jobs Report

CNBC’s Rick Santelli literally applauded over the August labor participation rate on Friday, lauding it as a “post-Covid high” and great news.

In a segment on the August jobs report Santelli got excitedly worked-up as he discussed the new jobs and the labor participation rate, using words like “juicy” and actually clapping at one point.

Non-farm jobs increased by 315,000 in August as the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent, according to a Department of Labor report released on Friday.

The labor force participation rate in August was 62.4 percent, a 0.3 percentage point increase from the previous month.

Reading the 62.4 percent figure on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Santelli clapped his hands.

“If there’s one area that I’m always happy to see the numbers expand on, that would be it. It’s a post-Covid equal high,” he said enthusiastically. “It’s the same as it was in March. It’s 62.4. but for those listeners and viewers out there, pre-Covid in February 2020, it was 63.4.”

Santelli noted that “the labor force is smaller even though we have so many openings.”

Furthermore, according to the Labor Department:

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men (3.5 percent) and Hispanics (4.5 percent) rose in August. The jobless rates for adult women (3.3 percent), teenagers (10.4 percent), Whites (3.2 percent), Blacks (6.4 percent), and Asians (2.8 percent) showed little change over the month. Among the unemployed, the number of permanent job losers increased by 188,000 to 1.4 million in August. The number of persons on temporary layoff was virtually unchanged at 782,000. The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed at 1.1 million in August. The long-term unemployed accounted for 18.8 percent of all unemployed persons.

Watch above via CNBC.

