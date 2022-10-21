WATCH: CNN Airs Brutal Body Cam Footage of Texas DPS Officer Telling Officers to ‘Stand By’ During Uvalde Shooting

A Texas state police captain has been under investigation over ordering officers to stand down as the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was underway, according to CNN.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported on Thursday night, citing audio the outlet obtained, that Capt. Joel Betancourt tried to stop other officers from going into the classroom to confront the shooter.

“Hey, this is DPS Captain Betancourt. The team that’s going to make the breach, need you to stand by,” he said. “The team that’s going to breach, need you to stand by.”

Citing “an interview with investigators that has been detailed to CNN,” Prokupecz noted on Anderson Cooper 360 that “Betancourt said he did not know there were any children in the building until after the breach … despite 911 calls from children inside the room” and that “he was relying on information from Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco that the gunman was a barricaded subject and no longer an active shooter, and that a better SWAT team was on its way.”

Prokupecz said that the audio of Betancourt “contradict[s] the official narrative that the state police were never in command of the scene and never issued substantive orders.”

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw told Prokupecz, in the report that aired on Anderson Cooper 360, he “will be the first to resign … if I think there’s any culpability on the Department of Public Safety.” However, McCraw said his officers will be “held accountable.”

In an article on CNN’s website, Prokupecz, citing “sources familiar with the investigation,” said that “at least two officers said it was Betancourt who alerted them to the ongoing attack at Robb Elementary”:

A sergeant said he had received a text about an “active shooter” incident from Betancourt at about 11:37 a.m., raising questions about Betancourt’s claim that he only became involved later. And Victor Escalon, the regional DPS director for the South Texas Region that includes Uvalde, said Betancourt had texted him at 12:09 p.m.. That text read: “Initial info one person possibly a teacher shot in head, one officer shot, kid has AK 47, CNU [specialist negotiator team] has been activated, suspect is barricaded. Troopers who are medics have been deployed. Drone team is on its way,” the sources said.

The shooter was killed by a tactical team 77 minutes after the tragedy began. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com