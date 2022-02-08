CNN’s Ana Cabrera welcomed a surprise guest Tuesday while reporting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

CNN analyst and New Yorker writer Susan Glasser virtually joined Cabrera on Tuesday, and was somewhat interrupted by her dog’s very loud response to a doorbell.

“Right now you have almost a disagreement more about tactics than on strategy when it comes to Nord Stream 2,” Glasser said of President Joe Biden’s recent threat to kill the natural gas pipeline if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine.

Glasser went on to point to two options regarding the pipeline, either telling Putin that the project will die if Russia attempts to invade Ukraine, or using it as future “leverage.”

“The question of whether it’s better to say on the front end to Putin, this is absolutely this project is going to die, or to use it as the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the other day, or to use that as an example of — sorry. That’s my dog colleague here,” Glasser said as her doorbell rang, prompting her dog to go completely berserk.

“Or to use that as an example of leverage after any military incursion,” she quickly continued, commendably plowing through the segment as her dog kept barking in the background.

Completely unbothered by the commotion around her, Glasser went on to suggest that Putin will not be deterred by the threat, instead calling it a potential “punishment.”

“That was impressive how you were able to stay focused through that barking and the doorbell ringing. It reminds me of my dog and how it would go crazy back when we had a dog,” Cabrera said following Glasser’s analysis, giving her props she very much deserved. “Give your pooch a little belly rub for me as well.”

The CNN analyst later shared Mediaite’s tweet on the segment, joking that she would “like to thank Ellie for her insights on Russia and Ukraine today.”

I’d like to thank Ellie for her insights on Russia and Ukraine today, and @AnaCabrera for her patience! https://t.co/tRIEwuuHZr pic.twitter.com/lTnFRPrPDK — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 8, 2022

“But she looks so innocent,” Cabrera joked in response. That face.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com