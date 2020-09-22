WATCH: CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan Breaks Down as Guest Tells Heartwrenching Story About 28-Year-Old Sister Who Died From Covid

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan broke down on air Tuesday as her guest told the heartwrenching story of her sister’s passing from coronavirus complications.

Bolduan’s guest, Maureen Fagan, appeared on the show as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 Covid-19 deaths — revealing that her sister Adeline, a 28-year-old doctor, passed away from the virus on Saturday.

“Two hundred thousand is not just a number,” Bolduan told viewers. “It is lives. Each death is someone with a future, someone with plans, someone with goals — with a family, like 28-year-old Adeline Fagan.”

Maureen went on to express how difficult it has been to process her sister’s death, adding that she believes her and her family will get through the hard time together.

Maureen explained that her sister was getting better before hospital staff discovered she was unresponsive during a routine check. She then told Bolduan that Adeline passed away in her parents arms on Saturday morning.

Bolduan broke down upon hearing the news: “I’m so sorry,” she told Maureen. “Those words are never enough. I’m also, I think — everyone is so moved by when you speak out, and you speak out so strong, but I’m also so impacted by the closeness of you and your sisters.”

Maureen noted that she grew up with three other sisters, and that Adeline was “the glue” that shaped her family. “She passed so much of herself onto the rest of us, and we each now know exactly what Adeline wanted and what she gave in this life,” Maureen added, noting that it is enough to keep them all together.

Maureen then delivered the message she and her sisters have been spreading throughout the pandemic: Wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer, and “do your part.”

“I know, like you said, I don’t want to get into politics, but my heart breaks every time I look at something and I remember adeline, and I wake up in the morning and I realize that she’s not here, and I’m going to have to do that for years and years and years,” she added. “If you can do something so that someone you know isn’t in this situation, I think you have the right to do that just as a human being and trying to be a good person.”

