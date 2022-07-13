WATCH: CNN Anchors and Crew Laugh Uncontrollably Over Video of Sea Lions Chasing Beachgoers Who Woke Them

CNN personnel laughed uncontrollably on Wednesday over beachgoers waking up sea lions and being chased by them.

“I like a nice nap on the beach. Sometimes, though, there are just too many people,” said co-anchor Victor Blackwell. “And maybe that’s what set off these two sea lions on a beach near San Diego.”

“So they’re chasing the beachgoers, as I see, and the beachgoers are scrambling,” said co-anchor Alisyn Camerota. “Look how fast they move. I didn’t think that they could waddle quite that fast.”

“Oh my,” said Blackwell.

“But they are chasing all the beachgoers away. These are sea lions. They’re charging basically,” said Camerota. “The woman who took the video … was trying to take a photo of them when they suddenly woke up.”

“Are you enjoying this,” Camerota asked Blackwell, who was laughing.

“I don’t know why. I just imagine that little sea lion voices cursing these people out and chasing them,” said Blackwell, who couldn’t contain his laughter.

The people behind the camera can also be heard laughing. Camerota was also laughing.

“You’d think the ocean would be big enough for all of us, but no,” said Camerota.

“Oh man, that’s what I needed,” exclaimed Blackwell.

Watch above, via CNN.

