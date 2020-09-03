CNN hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman had an extremely uncomfortable conversation regarding Camerota’s return to Twitter after an absence from the platform, likening her limited return to a “Twitter booty call.”

On New Day Thursday morning, Berman began the short segment by stating, “David Chalian, that is not the biggest social media announcement by any means of the morning. So Alisyn Camerota, what is that news?”

“Alright, I’m going back on Twitter,” Camerota responded.

Berman replied to the announcement, “Wow!”

Camerota then explained she is going to get back onto the platform due to the White House’s use of Twitter as a “preferred communication method,” adding that President Donald Trump also tweeted about her voter panel on Wednesday.

“Okay, everybody, get your follows in right now. I’m going back on Twitter. I think it’s a limited engagement, through the election. David, yesterday, President Trump tweeted about my voter panel. I’m very pleased that he was watching. I hope everybody watches my voter panels” Camerota stated. “I love speaking to voters and getting a pulse of the people.”

Berman interjected, “You like speaking!”

“I like speaking! And so I’m going to use — I know that Twitter is the preferred communications method of the White House, so from now through the election, I will be on Twitter. I’m not saying Twitter and I are back together. Like we broke up,” Camerota stated. “I’m not saying we’re completely back together, but I’ll let Twitter buy me a drink.”

Chalian then asked Camerota if the reason for the Twitter “break up” have been fixed.

“I don’t know,” Camerota responded. “This is going to be a good trial run to see how Twitter behaves.”

“You’re like friends with benefits right now with Twitter?” Berman asked, digging the conversation into an even deeper awkward hole.

“It’s a Twitter booty call, if you must know,” Camerota concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

