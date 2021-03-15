CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto aired a montage calling out President Joe Biden and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for punting questions on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) as he faces a growing number of sexual harassment accusations.

“President Biden was asked about it this weekend. He says he’s not calling for him to step down at this point,” Sciutto said, introducing the series of clips.

When asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Pelosi gave a similar response when George Stephanopoulos asked the speaker if Cuomo should resign — claiming that Cuomo, along with the women who accused him of harassment, “deserve to hear the results of the investigations.”

After playing the clips, Harlow noted that while Pelosi has been waiting to make a call until the end of the investigation, New York’s democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with the majority of the state’s congressional Democrats, have already pushed for the governor to resign.

The hosts later invited CNN political commentator Errol Louis to report on the harassment allegations, claims that Cuomo undercounted nursing home deaths throughout the pandemic, and the growing calls to remove him from office.

“Look, the reality is the governor can probably stay for at least a little while, as long as people think this investigation is super important to help them make up their minds,” Louis said. “Now from what you’ve said and what we’re seeing, a majority of elected leaders in New York state, Democrats, top Democrats, they have already seen enough. They’ve seen enough to know that they don’t think the governor is playing straight with them. They don’t know if they can rely on him to be truthful about information.”

“The conduct in that office, whether or not the sexual harassment charges in particular are proved, but The New York Times just talked to something like 35 people in the used to work in the office that describe it as chaotic, that there’s a lot of bullying, that it’s unprofessional. The elected leaders are saying, look, this is just not who we need to be running the state right now,” he continued. “Can they impeach him? That’s a different question. Will there be a legal finding that there was actual sexual harassment? That too is an open question.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]