CNN showed videos on Wednesday of Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James making disturbing remarks including saying “we need more mass shootings.”

The videos were posted on his YouTube account, which has since been terminated.

“I’ve been through a lot of sh*t. Where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f*cking face immediately,” he said in a video on Monday, one day before the shooting. “But I thought about the fact that, hey, man, I don’t want to go to no f*cking prison.”

“We need to see more mass shootings. … We need to see more … and more mass shootings. To make you f*cking understand you’re going down,” said James on April 6. “No, it’s not about the shooter. No, it’s not. It’s not about the shooter. It’s about the environment in which he has to exist.”

CNN national security correspondent Josh Campbell called James “obviously a very troubled person” and “obviously a very dangerous person.”

At least 10 people were shot at and 19 others were injured at the subway station on 36th Street on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

In addition to the videos, James has a disturbing social media history, as documented by independent journalist Andy Ngo, which includes support for the Nation of Islam.

Breaking: NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. I looked into his social media. Like the Waukesha suspect & the Louisville BLM activist who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayoral candidate, he appeared to be a fan of black nationalism. pic.twitter.com/aUQZGakJfW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈(@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022

Frank James, the wanted person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has a Twitter account where he posted support for black nationalist group Nation of Islam. He also shared video of Tariq Nasheed. pic.twitter.com/dNZjJNxYxh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com